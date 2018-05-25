Luca Zidane debuts for Real Madrid with dad's blessing

Madrid, May 25: Luca Zidane, second of the four sons to Zinedine Zidane debuted for Real Madrid under his dad in this season’s final La Liga game against Villareal last Saturday. After the game which ended 2-2, Luca said that 'he was relieved to finally make his debut but the result was a bit bittersweet to take’.
In the first half, the young goalkeeper showed positive signs being calm & composed while also saving a few shots. Real withdrew Ronaldo and Modric to the bench in the second half preserving them for Champions League final and the game changed as Villareal gained ascendancy.
Luca could not have done much to prevent Roger Martinez’s brilliant strike going in but he seemed hesitant and was beaten in a One v One situation as Samu Castillejo brought the Yellow Submarine level.
The 20-year-old was born on May 13, 1998, just one month before his dad was to lead France to World Cup glory. He has been at the Real Madrid Academy since the age of six and has played for the European giants at various youth levels.
He played most of this season in Spain’s Segunda B division starting 13 times for Madrid Castilla, five times more than last season. He has also represented France at various youth levels being capped 29 times and is a part of the U-20 setup for Les Blues.
Zinedine said of his son that “He was the only player of the squad not to have started this season so he deserved a chance. I just told him to utilize this moment but also to enjoy the game.”
Zidane even said that it was not tough for him to separate the role of father and coach, saying “At the club, I am their coach, manager and I am Dad at home, they know it and have always understood it.”
Zinedine’s first son Enzo, a 23-year-old midfielder also played and scored in a Copa Del Rey match for the Los Blancos last season. He was loaned out to Depotivo Alaves last summer and has since moved to Switzerland’s Laussane Sport. Zidane’s two younger sons Elayz and Theo are also a part of Real Madrid’s youth system.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.