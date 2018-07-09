Luis Enrique all set to be named as Spain coach

Barcelona, July 9: Former striker and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is in all likelihood will be appointed as the new coach Spain, say reports.
Enrique has been on a sabbatical since resigning from the Barcelona job a last season and his name was linked strongly with Bayern Munich post the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti. But Enrique continued his time away from top flight football.
Luis Rubiales, the chief of Spanish football federation, is all set to name Enrique to the Board of Directors on Monday (July 9) after Fernando Hierro resigned from Board as well as from his role as caretaker manager after Spain failed to enter the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
"Would I like to be coach of the national team? Yes, a lot," he had said two years ago when he was training Barcelona and asked about the possibility of him succeeding Del Bosque.
Enrique enjoyed a brilliant cycle at Barcelona, where he achieved no less than nine titles in three seasons (2014/17), including a historic treble in 2015. He previously coached Celta (2013/14), Roma ( 2011/12) and Barcelona B (2008/11).
Enrique is a coach with a strong personality, which has generated friction with his players like Jordi Alba. His experience at Barcelona with Messi helped him mature in dealing with figures and learned not to be so intransigent, and his teams are characterised by aggressive play and rapid transitions.
That competitive character and the fact that at Barcelona he evolved the prevailing tiki-taka to a more vertical football style, are two of the main reasons for him to be chosen. The official announcement should be made later in the day barring miracle of massive proportions.
