Football Luis Enrique Aims To Instil Calmness In PSG Players Ahead Of Le Classique Against Marseille Ahead of the highly-anticipated Le Classique, Luis Enrique focuses on providing a calming influence for Paris Saint-Germain as they prepare to face Marseille. With an impressive start to the season, PSG aims to maintain their momentum in Ligue 1. Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are gearing up for a crucial clash against Marseille in the much-anticipated Le Classique. A victory at Orange Velodrome would strengthen their position at the top of Ligue 1. PSG's recent form is impressive, having started their Champions League defence with a commanding 4-0 win over Atalanta, showcasing their attacking prowess.

PSG have been dominant in the Champions League, winning 11 out of their last 13 matches and scoring at least two goals in 10 of those games. Since December, no team has matched their success or goal tally of 39 in the competition. Despite this strong start, coach Luis Enrique noticed some nerves among his players and emphasised the importance of staying calm.

Marseille's Mason Greenwood is a player to watch, having finished as last season's joint-top scorer in Ligue 1. This season, he has already scored twice and leads the league in expected goals (xG) with 3.4, although he underperformed by -1.4. Meanwhile, PSG's Bradley Barcola will be crucial in attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to injuries sidelining Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcola was instrumental against Atalanta despite missing a penalty, leading his team in shots and touches inside the opposition box. Only Kvaratskhelia created more chances than Barcola during that match. These players' performances could be pivotal in determining the outcome of Le Classique.

This encounter marks the 110th meeting between Marseille and PSG across all competitions. PSG have historically dominated this fixture with 52 wins compared to Marseille's record. Heading into matchday five, PSG are the only team with a perfect record and could achieve five consecutive wins at the start of a Ligue 1 campaign for the fourth time in nine seasons.

Marseille have struggled against PSG at home, failing to win any of their last 12 Ligue 1 encounters (D3 L9). This drought is longer than their first 33 home games against PSG combined. However, they have won their last six home matches under De Zerbi's guidance and aim to maintain this streak.

Enrique's Approach and Tactical Insights

Luis Enrique plans to be on the sidelines for this intense match after observing previous games from the stands for strategic insights. He joked about not risking watching from afar due to concerns about his physical condition but stressed being close to his players during such high-stakes encounters is vital.

The atmosphere promises to be electric as both teams vie for supremacy in French football's classic rivalry. Enrique values gathering information from different perspectives but prioritises supporting his team directly during these crucial moments.

The Opta win probability suggests PSG have a higher chance of victory at 48%, while Marseille stand at 27.9%, with a draw predicted at 24.1%. As both teams prepare for this significant clash, fans can expect an exciting display of football prowess on Sunday.