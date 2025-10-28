Luis Enrique Confirms PSG Squad Depth Strategy Ahead Of Lorient Fixture

Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach, Luis Enrique, has announced plans to rotate his squad for their upcoming Ligue 1 match against Lorient. The team recently climbed back to the top of the league after a 3-0 victory over Brest and Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lens. PSG had previously drawn two league games against Strasbourg and Lille but regained form with a 7-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique emphasised the importance of having versatile players in his squad. He stated, "We’re a real example of a team whose players change positions during the game. It’s nice to see that we’re putting in place something positive for the team." He also highlighted that many players can perform well in multiple roles, which he finds beneficial as a coach.

The return of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Marquinhos from injuries has strengthened PSG's lineup. Several academy players have also been training with the first team, indicating their potential involvement in future matches. Enrique expressed optimism about having all players available soon, noting that young academy talents will regularly train and play with the senior team.

PSG faces Lorient on Wednesday, aiming to maintain their momentum. Enrique acknowledged the challenge ahead: "It'll be difficult tomorrow, against Lorient. We're trying to manage the squad and the playing time of each player in the best way." The coach is keen on using his squad depth effectively for this fixture.

Lorient's Arsene Kouassi has been impressive this season, leading his team in dribbles with 27 attempts and 15 completions. He also contributed three assists and one goal in nine matches since joining from AC Ajaccio. Meanwhile, PSG's Desire Doue returned from injury with impactful performances, scoring against Brest and twice against Leverkusen.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Historically, Lorient has struggled against PSG, winning only two of their last 17 encounters after an initial seven wins from their first 17 meetings. PSG has scored at least three goals in 27 out of 55 matches across all competitions this year. They aim to match their record of games with three or more goals scored in a single year (28 in 2018).

Despite Lorient's strong home scoring record—18 goals in their last seven home games—PSG remains favourites for this clash. Both teams have been defensively solid this season; PSG (83) and Lorient (89) are among the top three teams conceding fewest shots alongside Marseille (83). This suggests a potentially low-scoring game.

Opta Win Probability

The probability of outcomes for this match indicates PSG as clear favourites with a 71.1% chance of winning. Lorient holds a 12.1% chance while a draw stands at 16.8%. These statistics reflect PSG's dominance but acknowledge Lorient's capability to challenge them at home.

As PSG prepares for their encounter with Lorient, they aim to continue their strong performance streak while managing player fitness through strategic rotations. With key players returning from injury and young talents stepping up, they are well-positioned for success in upcoming fixtures.