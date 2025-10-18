Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Football Luis Enrique Expresses Frustration Over PSG's Defensive Lapses In 3-3 Draw Against Strasbourg Luis Enrique laments Paris Saint-Germain's defensive lapses after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Strasbourg. Despite the setback, he praises Strasbourg as one of Ligue 1's best teams and highlights the need for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, expressed his dissatisfaction after the team conceded three goals against Strasbourg. Despite this, he praised Strasbourg as one of Ligue 1's top teams. PSG initially took the lead through Bradley Barcola, but Strasbourg responded with two goals from Joaquin Panichelli and a strike by Diego Moreira. A penalty from Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu's equaliser allowed PSG to secure a 3-3 draw, keeping them at the top of the league.

PSG have struggled recently, winning only once in their last four Ligue 1 matches. This is similar to their previous 19 games where they had just one loss and two draws. The goals conceded by PSG came within a short span of 23 minutes, something they hadn't experienced since a defeat to Lille in April 2019. Despite his frustration, Luis Enrique acknowledged Strasbourg's strong start to the season.

"No coach takes pleasure when he concedes three goals. It's impossible to be happy," said Luis Enrique. He emphasised his commitment to improving his team's performance using available data for analysis. He also recognised Strasbourg as one of the best teams in Ligue 1 due to their style of play.

The match at Parc des Princes was closely contested, with PSG having an expected goal tally of 2.7 compared to Strasbourg's 2.2. Although PSG were missing Ousmane Dembele due to injury, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made an appearance off the bench, providing some relief for Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique highlighted the importance of managing player minutes amid a busy schedule. "I'm trying to manage it in the best way possible for the team," he stated. He stressed the need to balance playing time before and after international breaks while focusing on upcoming matches.

PSG started well against Strasbourg but lost momentum after scoring first. In the second half, they managed a comeback with support from their fans. Despite the challenges faced during the match, Luis Enrique felt that his team performed admirably under pressure.

As PSG navigates through this challenging period, maintaining their position at the top of Ligue 1 remains crucial. With strategic management and player rotation, they aim to overcome current hurdles and continue their pursuit of success in upcoming fixtures.