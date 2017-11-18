Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal cleared to face Atletico Madrid

Madrid, Nov 18: Real Madrid are set to go up against Atlético de Madrid in the first Madrid Derby of the 2017-2018 La Liga season on Saturday night. Los Blancos will also play their first away match at the newly constructed ground of Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital.
Both the teams are currently standing at 23 points, eight points below toppers Barcelona and thus this game is a crucial match for the two clubs, not only on the grounds as a rivalry competition but also in light of the fact that a win could secure a lead over the other which will be a big advantage in the long title race.
Modric who played in the world cup playoffs in the international break did not train with the squad on 16th Nov which set the alarms bell ringing whereas Carvajal has been out of action since the 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on 26 September because of pericarditis.
But to Real's good fortune, manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that first teamer Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal will be fully fit to feature in the game, however, will miss other two star players Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas who are still recovering from their respective injury.
"They're both ready. Luka was off colour yesterday but he's fine. Dani has been ready for a while now. He didn't go away with the national team because it was better for him to keep working here," Zidane confirmed in the press conference ahead of the match.
Bale and Navas were likewise expected to be fit for the upcoming fixture, however, a new injury during the training period made Bale out of the tie whereas according to Zidane, Navas is also closing in on his return to action but the Real number one will not be ready to face Atletico as he has not gained the match fitness yet.
Apart from them, another first-teamer Mateo Kovacic will also be in contention to make the squad following his coming back to training one week ago.