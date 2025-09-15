Football Luka Modric Makes History With Winning Goal For AC Milan Against Bologna Luka Modric scored the only goal as AC Milan defeated Bologna 1-0, making history as the oldest midfielder to score in Serie A. This victory marks Milan's second win of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Luka Modric's decisive goal secured a 1-0 victory for AC Milan against Bologna at San Siro. The former Ballon d'Or recipient, who recently turned 40, made history as the oldest midfielder to score in Serie A. Bologna initially thought they had scored through Santiago Castro, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Milan then hit the woodwork twice before halftime with attempts from Pervis Estupinan and Santiago Gimenez.

Modric's goal came just after the hour mark, as he expertly converted a first-time shot from Alexis Saelemaekers' pass. This achievement saw him surpass Nils Liedholm's long-standing record, becoming the oldest midfielder to score in Serie A history. "40 - Luka Modric (40 years and 5 days) is the oldest midfielder to score a goal in the history of #SerieA, beating the record set by Nils Liedholm, also with the Rossoneri (38 years and 169 days on March 26, 1961 against Inter). Mature."

Milan continued to press forward, hitting the post twice more through Samuele Ricci and Jimenez. They were also denied a late penalty after a VAR review overturned the decision. Despite these challenges, Massimiliano Allegri's team held firm to secure their second win of the season.

This victory marked Milan's second win in their opening three matches of the campaign under Allegri. It is their best start in five seasons during his two tenures at the club. The Rossoneri have maintained an unbeaten streak in their last 10 home league encounters with Bologna.

Bologna's struggles on the road continued as they suffered their fourth consecutive away defeat in Serie A. This losing streak is their longest since they lost six straight away games in 2020. The match highlighted both teams' contrasting fortunes early in this season.

Modric's contribution not only secured three points but also etched his name into Serie A history books. His performance exemplifies his enduring quality and importance to AC Milan as they aim for success this season.