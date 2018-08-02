Luka Modric reportedly open for Inter Milan switch

London, August 2: Already suffering a major blow with Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, another pivot in the Real Madrid squad could be Serie A bound. World Cup runner-up Luka Modric has been linked with a switch to Inter Milan and the Croatian seems ready for it.
Modric was one of the best players in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia. He was rightly adjudged with the Golden Ball and is in contention for the Balon D’or as well. The 32-year-old has caught the attention of Inter, who are keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League. Inter have made quite a few smart signing this window, roping in the likes of Radja Nainggolan, Sime Vrsaljko and Stephan de Vrij. Luka Modric would be an exceptional boost to their squad.
According to Sky Sports Italy, Inter Milan have been speaking with the player's agents. The publication also claims that Modric is open to the idea leaving Real Madrid. The prospect of playing with a significant more number of Croatians could lure Modric into the move. Fellow Croatians Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Vrsaljko are all working under Luciano Spalletti next season, as Inter play Champions League football for first time in six years.
However, Modric’s rumored departure could be good news for another Croatian in the Madrid squad. A frustrated Mateo Kovacic could finally see himself grab some more playtime and come out of the shadow of his national team captain. Kovacic is restricted to the bench at Madrid ahead of Toni Kroos and Modric. He had made a switch to Madrid from Inter Milan three seasons back.
Modric, who signed for the Santiago Bernabeu form Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €30m, has played 258 times for Real Madrid. He was part of the historic triple-Champions League winning squad for Madrid.