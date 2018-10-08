Luke Shaw doubtful for England duty

Bengaluru, October 8: England manager Gareth Southgate could be forced to call up another left-back this week for England's games against Croatia and Spain in the Nations League after Luke Shaw picked up a probable injury in Manchester United's win over Newcastle.
Shaw played full 90 minutes in United's weekend 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle but reportedly played the full game with a minor knock. The 23-year old now will be assessed by medics before a decision is made on whether he will be forced to pull out of the Nations League double header.
Shaw has been United's best player so far this season, winning two player of the month trophies at the club despite United's recent struggles. Manager Jose Mourinho hence will hope his left-back's injury doesn't turn out to be anything more serious than is currently feared.
Danny Rose and Luke Shaw are doubts for England’s double-header against Spain and Croatia, leaving Gareth Southgate facing up to prospect of being without a recognised left back. pic.twitter.com/OXGK5O5aEI— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 7, 2018
England already have lost one of their left-backs Danny Rose from the squad due to injury issues and should they now lose Shaw too, Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell might get his first call-up in the senior squad and can even get minutes under his belt too.
Manchester United's fullback Ashley Young has been called into the squad who was England's first-choice left-back at the World Cup in the summer, but with the player not at his best at the moment, it now can handed to the Leicester youngster.
Chilwell has arguably been Leicester's most consistent player so far this season and is attracting interest from a number of Premier League rivals.
On the other hand, Southgate is set to hand Brighton captain and defender Lewis Dunk his first senior England call-up in the coming weeks in place of Burnley defender James Tarkowski. The Seagulls captain has been impressive so far this campaign and will replace the Burnley man who was included in Southgate's latest selection on Thursday for the Nations League doubleheader despite being considered an injury doubt but has not recovered to play.
England play away in Croatia on Friday before travelling to Seville to face Spain in another tough-looking fixture three days later.