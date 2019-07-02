Football

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong joins Sevilla

By Opta
Netherlands and PSV striker Luuk de Jong
Netherlands and PSV striker Luuk de Jong

Seville, July 2: Luuk de Jong has signed for Sevilla after the LaLiga club agreed a deal with PSV.

De Jong scored 28 goals in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season as PSV fell short of defending their league title.

The Netherlands forward had thrived in Eindhoven after underwhelming spells at Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle United.

And De Jong's form has led to another move away from his home nation, the 28-year-old signing a four-year contract with Sevilla, who finished sixth in La Liga last term and have paid PSV a reported €12.5million.

De Jong won three Eredivisie titles during his time at PSV, who are also likely to lose Hirving Lozano this off-season.

The Mexico forward has been heavily linked with Serie A club Napoli, after scoring 21 goals in all competitions in 2018-19.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have sold Quincy Promes and Luis Muriel, with winger Pablo Sarabia reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Wissam Ben Yedder has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
