Lyon to ban fan for life after footage of Nazi salute emerges

Manchester, September 20: Lyon plan to hand down a lifetime ban to one supporter for a Nazi salute that was captured on camera as the club stunned Manchester City in the Champions League.
Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Premier League holders City was overshadowed by video footage that spread online following the Group F opener at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Ligue 1 outfit Lyon did not specify the incident in a statement but said they were responding to a "video circulating on social networks".
Once the fan is identified, they will be barred from home matches at Groupama Stadium and stopped from travelling for games, Lyon confirmed.
L’OL a pris connaissance d’une vidéo qui circule sur les réseaux sociaux. Le supporter en cause est en cours d’identification par les services de l’OL.— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 19, 2018
Lyon, who have won two of their opening five Ligue 1 fixtures, host Marseille on Sunday (September 23).