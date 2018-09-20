Football

Lyon to ban fan for life after footage of Nazi salute emerges

By

Manchester, September 20: Lyon plan to hand down a lifetime ban to one supporter for a Nazi salute that was captured on camera as the club stunned Manchester City in the Champions League.

Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Premier League holders City was overshadowed by video footage that spread online following the Group F opener at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Ligue 1 outfit Lyon did not specify the incident in a statement but said they were responding to a "video circulating on social networks".

Once the fan is identified, they will be barred from home matches at Groupama Stadium and stopped from travelling for games, Lyon confirmed.

Lyon, who have won two of their opening five Ligue 1 fixtures, host Marseille on Sunday (September 23).

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
