Lyon confirm interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele

Bengaluru, August 30: French youngster and Celtic forward Moussa Dembele missed training on Wednesday (August 29) as the French Ligue 1 club Lyon confirmed their interest in him.
The official Twitter account of Lyon FC posted on Wednesday (August 29) the quotes from club President Jean-Michel Aulas which said, "We are interested in Dembélé, we have contacted him, he is interested, it is one of the tracks but we have others"
Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted to potential transfer talks, but said he doesn’t want to lose the young talent at this point when they have almost no time to find a proper replacement.
According to BBC, Rogers said, "There's a lot going on with Moussa at the moment. Moussa is not a player we want to lose. He's a phenomenal talent but he's not going to be here forever. Like a lot of the European boys, they develop at a great club and look to move on.
"We don't want to lose a top-class player without having a replacement. It's the 'what-if?' scenario. You always have to be prepared for that. It's not an ideal situation, with a few days to go."
On the other hand, BBC has claimed that another top French club Marseille has also shown their interest in the 22-year-old French striker.
The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy footballer Dembele joined Premier League club Fulham in 2012 as a youth team player and a year later, he was promoted to the senior team and soon made his professional debut.
The striker played 64 times for Fulham senior team (scored 19 goals) before he moved to the Scottish Premiership club Celtic in summer 2016. In the Scottish club, Dembele has made 94 appearances where he has scored 51 goals and assisted nine.
The talented centre-forward helped Celtic win six trophies in two seasons, including double league trophies and his current contract with the club runs till May 2020.