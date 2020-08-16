Football
Lyon gaining confidence, but need another upset – Garcia

By Dejan Kalinic

Lisbon, August 16: Rudi Garcia said Lyon were growing in confidence heading into their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Lyon backed up their upset of Juventus by stunning Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Saturday (August 15).

But the Ligue 1 side face another enormous test in the last four as they prepare to face Bayern on Wednesday (August 19).

Garcia said his team were becoming increasingly confident, but understands they will need another upset against the Bundesliga champions.

"I think that we are getting more and more confident. Our results prove it," the Lyon coach told a news conference.

"But we know that we are the underdog against Bayern. We will need to do something big again, like we did against Juventus, like we did against City.

"We are not the favourites to go to the final. But we are in the semi-finals, so we are allowed to think that we deserve it.

"If we reach the final, we will really deserve it. For sure."

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
