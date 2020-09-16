Football
Lyon haven't received offers for Aouar or Depay – Juninho

By Sacha Pisani

Montpellier, September 16: Lyon sporting director Juninho insisted there have been no offers for Houssem Aouar or Barcelona target Memphis Depay.

Aouar and Depay are in demand following their exploits for Ligue 1 club Lyon, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019-20.

Aouar has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, while Depay is reportedly wanted by La Liga giants Barca.

Juninho was asked about the star duo following Lyon's 2-1 loss at Montpellier on Tuesday (September 15).

"For now, there is nothing for these players, we have not received anything for Houssem [Aouar], we have not received anything for Memphis [Depay]," Juninho said.

Depay has been tipped to reunite with former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman at Barca, however, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed the Spanish powerhouse cannot afford to buy the former Manchester United forward due to their finances amid the coronavirus crisis.

Amid talk of a €25million transfer, Juninho told Telefoot: We have not received anything from Barcelona. Not even a call to ask for the price for Memphis.

"What I have understood, is that if he stays, he will be happy to help us to have a good season. The players who received offers have already left."



Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
