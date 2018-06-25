Lyon president opens up on Nabil's failed Anfield move

Kolkata, June 25: With the transfer window open, Premier League giants Liverpool did not any waste to go ahead with their ambitious plans.
The Reds roped in Monaco midfielder Fabinho as their first summer signing and later confirmed another deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.
According to latest reports, the UEFA Champions League runners-up were on the verge of making a third high-profile signing in Lyon sensation Nabil Fekir.
However, the deal did not materialise.
At first, it was believed that Nabil had already agreed to a move to Liverpool. Later it has been revealed that Liverpool made a u-turn because they felt concerned about Nabil's knee as the midfielder had endured some severe injuries duirng the last year.
There were also reports that Liverpool also tried to lower the £53m price, citing the issue of Nabil's dodgy knee.
Putting rest to all speculations, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has come out open and insisted that only Liverpool are to be blamed.
"It was anticipated at one stage that he could leave for Liverpool," he said.
"I had given him the green light.
"The transfer didn't happen because things took too long."
The Lyon chief also added that he would not stand in his way if Nabil decides to leave again for a big club like Real Madrid.
"Nabil is an exceptional player," he added. "It's true that because a move to Liverpool was not conclusive we sparked the interest of lots of other clubs and not just Real Madrid.
"Everything is possible. My objective is to keep him at the club. I have always listened in priority the players who are, on a relationship level, for me my kids, sons.
"I hope he will stay but if he absolutely wants to leave we will try to find the biggest club in relation to his level."
Nabil is currently on international duty with France at the World Cup where they are one of the favourites to win the tournament.
