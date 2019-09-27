Madrid derby the highlight of the weekend

Kolkata, September 27: Last week saw some good games across all the Europeal Leagues and this week it looks no different.
High-voltage contests are the order of the day in Premier League, Serie A as well La Liga.
The first major derby of European season will be played at Spain with two Madrid rivals locking horns. However it is not the only blockbuster match taking place in the weekend.
We look at four much-watch games of the weekend.
Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League), September 28, 10pm
The last week of September will witness a tricky Premier League game where Everton will host champions Manchester City. Marco Silva's men although has had a mixed time so far, but at home since the start of 2019, they have mostly been solid and with Pep Guardiola's already trailing five points behind Liverpool, they will be looking for the full points as the game could be a big deciding factor in the title race.
Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1), September 28, 9pm
After back-to-back wins in the dying minutes, the defending Ligue 1 winners, PSG were finally stopped by Reims at home 2-0 in midweek which was their second defeat of the season. They now really need to get back in the game with a difficult trip to Bordeaux who are only three points below the French giants.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (La Liga) September 29, 12.30am
The Madrid derby has always been a fierce tie and with La Liga in an interesting stage, things now look more intense this time around. With only one point difference between the sides and Real sitting at the top, Diego Simeone will look to get past their arch-rivals which is likely to be a blistering game.
Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League), October 1, 12.30am
Just a couple of years back, this fixture was regarded as the clash between two title rivals, but right now it is merely a race for top four. Both the team's performance has fallen significantly over the years and it has not yet changed so far this season too. United are currently in shambles winning just twice in the league. The Gunners too are struggling but will travel to Old Trafford after a resounding comeback win against Aston Villa and seem to be in a slightly better stage than the host. Both the teams will certainly look for all possible three points.