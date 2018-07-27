Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Maguire confident of completing United move before season starts

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire... in search of greener pastures

Kolkata, July 27: One of England’s breakthrough stars in their FIFA 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia was defender Harry Maguire. The 25-year old played a key role in England’s run to the semifinals.

And the Leicester City centre-back’s performances have not gone unnoticed as Manchester United are preparing a huge swoop for the England international.

Maguire has reportedly been linked with a £50m transfer to Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has problems with the defence and looks to strengthen his back-line for the forthcoming season.

Mourinho has lost confidence in Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones and is looking for better options at the back line. While Toby Alderweireld and Leonardo Bonucci are also on the radar, Maguire seems to be a more realistic target. Tottenham have put a £75m price tag for Alderweireld, while Bonucci will turn 34 this year. Considering all these factors, Maguire is the best choice.

United have signed three players so far this summer with Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant arriving, but Mourinho has confirmed he wants to sign two more.

However, the Maguire deal might not be that easy, considering how stiff Leicester are when it comes to transfer negotiations. The former Premier League champs resisted an approach for Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in January and sold him for a club record fee previous month.

Maguire believes he will join United before the transfer window closes on August 9, although they will have to off-load a centre-back and Leicester are bound to put a huge price on the England defender. Mourinho still believes his rivals will have an advantage over United in terms of key players available for the start of the season and thinks his side could be vulnerable in their games against Leicester and Brighton.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
R Ashwin suffers minor hand injury
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue