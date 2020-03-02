Major Premier League games in March

Bengaluru, March 2: Normally in the month of March, Premier League heads into it's the most interesting phase with a number of teams setting up their chase for the league glory.
However this time around, the race for the Premier League looks to be already over. Liverpool as of now sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with defending winners Manchester City sitting second in the table. It's just a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp clinch their Premier League first title in 30 years.
However, the race for a top-four spot and relegation survival is not over yet and as usual, it is turning out to be exciting. Just eight points separate Everton in 11th place from Chelsea in 4th place.
With a consecutive and excessive amount of games coupled with European ties and domestic cup games, this month classifies many future outcomes. Hence the next one month is likely to be a big factor in the league table and here is our pick of five most important games.
Chelsea vs Everton 8th March, 7.30 PM
Frank Lampard will have another hard test following almost two months of struggle domestically where he will be pitted against an uprising Everton side. The London based side at one point looked almost probable for a top-four berth however things have changed drastically in the last couple of games and they are now just three points above fifth-placed Manchester United. On the other hand, Since Ancelotti's arrival, the Merseyside team has looked exciting and with Lampard not having a good record against big-teams it will be a major game for the Blues.
Manchester United vs Manchester City 8th March, 10.00 PM
In terms of quality and performance right now although the two teams do not standstill. But in case of such high profile derby game, competition remains wide open and previous records have proved that. Guardiola will be eager to avenge their last home loss in this return leg. City's top four birth is surely cemented but it will be a major tie for United who are still fighting to get into the top four.
Spurs vs Manchester United 15th March, 10.00 AM
With both the teams looking for a top-four berth this game could prove to be decisive in adjusting the gap. Mourinho lost in the earlier fixture and it could be a game where he would surely look to return the same favour.
Everton vs Liverpool 17th March, 1.30 AM
Although Liverpool right now are way ahead of their arch-rivals however Merseyside derby has never failed to gather the excitement. In the last derby, Klopp thrashed the neighbour comprehensively but this time around with Ancelotti at the helm, this tie looks exciting.
Chelsea vs Manchester City 21st March, 6.00 PM
Another tough test for Lampard which could be a big factor in the top-four chase. In the earlier fixture in November, Lampard lost the duel at Etihad with Guardiola registering a 2-1 win. But this time around the stakes are high and Lampard could not afford to lose points if he is to put up a big lead for the top four spot.