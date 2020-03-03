Major records Liverpool can still break despite Watford defeat

Bengaluru, March 3: In a most shocking turn of events this season, Liverpool suffered a defeat for the very first time in Premier League in the hand of relegation battlers Watford.
The Hornets at their nest thumped the League leaders with a 3-0 win, stopping their unbeaten run finally at the 28th week. The league leaders however still avail a 22 points lead at the top and need only four more wins to clinch the PL trophy, which surely is just a matter of time.
But the defeat against Watford provided them with a big setback in terms of some PL records. The Anfield side missed the chance to set a new Premier League record for most consecutive wins following the defeat and now remain level with Manchester City's 2017/18 side on 18 back-to-back victories. It also ended their long unbeaten run at 44 games - the second-highest ever in English football, but still five short of Arsenal's all-time record.
But the biggest honour, they missed out on is to clinch another Invincible trophy. At one point this season, it looked they finally may able to break the record set by Arsene Wenger in 2003 but with the defeat, it also washed out.
But there are still a host of records they could break between now and the end of the campaign. Here are a few records that are still attainable:
Biggest winning margin
Liverpool's points gap with second-placed Manchester City is currently at 22 points, with the defending winners still to play one game more. If they maintain the same gap it would be the highest winning margin, surpassing the 19 points margin of Manchester City's 2017-18 title-winning season.
Most home wins in a season
Liverpool have only dropped points twice, the loss against Watford and a draw against Manchester United. But both have happened at the away ground. They so far have maintained a 100% winning record at home and just need five more wins to become the first side to win all 19 of their home matches in a single season, with Manchester United, Chelsea and City all previously managing 18.
Most away wins in a season
Another record created by City during their 2017-18 season where they won 16 of their 19 away games. Liverpool have 12 away wins so far and will break the record if they win five all of their remaining games.
Most points in a season
The highest point in the PL was set by City in 2017 with 100 points. Liverpool currently have 79 points and need 22 more points from an available 30 to create a new record.
Earliest title win
Manchester United in 2000/01 and Manchester City in 2017/18 both had won the league with five games to spare. But the current point gap means Liverpool can break it in at least six games to play.
Most wins in a season
Manchester City won 32 games out of 38 in 2017 to achieve the feat. Liverpool have won an incredible 26 out of 28 games so far this season and just needs 7 more wins out of 10 to create a new record.