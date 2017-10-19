Mali look like an Under-23 side, says Iraq boss Qahtan Al-Rubaye

Bengaluru, October 19: African side Mali ran rampant in their Round-of-16 game against Iraq to register a full-time scoreline of 5-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday (October 17) evening.
Hadji Drame (25') and Lassana N'Diaye (33') provided Mali with a comfortable two-goal lead in the first half. Fode Konate (73'), Seme Camara (87') and N'Diaye's (90+4') second completed the scoring chart later in the second half. Ali Kareem (85') scored a consolation goal for Iraq.
Asked about his side's experience in what was only its second outing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Iraqi coach expressed discontent over the physical disadvantage his players had to deal with.
Qahtan Al-Rubaye’s post-match comments over alleged age-fraud by Mali cast a dark shadow on what was an otherwise impressive display from Mali.
“We knew that Mali had very good players. But sometimes it’s unfair especially when it comes to the physicality of the players. There is a big difference between the African teams and others.”
“They sometimes look like they are the U-23 team and not the U-17. It’s quite visible in the way they play, the way they shoot and their ability. You can't compare (them) with U-17,” said Al-Rubaye.
Under the tournament guidelines, it is stated that any complaint regarding the eligibility of the nominated players shall be submitted to the FIFA headquarters in India within five days of the third place play-off.
“We are not going to complain or anything. Football is about fairness and fair play. This is a good experience for our players. But you saw the abilities of their players and you are the judges,” Al-Rubaye stated before exiting the podium.
The winning coach on the night, Jonas Komala, was evidently not happy with the comments from his counterpart but kept his calm.
“So in football, it’s important to accept the result. When it comes to this competition, there are certain rules when it comes to age and they are all tested by FIFA. So when it comes to the result, you have to accept it in the spirit of football,” said the 40-year-old coach.