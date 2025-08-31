Brendan Rodgers Admits Celtic's Display Was Not Up To Standard In Old Firm Stalemate

Football Man City Acknowledges Mistakes After Defeat To Brighton In Premier League Match Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City forgot to play during their 2-1 defeat against Brighton. Despite an early lead, the team struggled after conceding a penalty and failed to maintain their performance level. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Manchester City experienced a setback as they lost 2-1 to Brighton, despite initially leading 1-0. Erling Haaland scored first, but James Milner's penalty and Brajan Gruda's late goal turned the game around. This marked City's second consecutive defeat, following a loss to Tottenham. It's the first time since 2004-05 that City has lost two of their opening three Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team's lapse in focus after Brighton equalised. "When they scored, the game shifted," he noted. He praised City's performance for the first hour but admitted they "forgot to play" after conceding. Guardiola remains optimistic, stating there's ample time to improve as the season progresses.

Rodri made his return to the starting lineup and stressed the need for improvement. "[We're] disappointed because we are Manchester City, and we come here to win," he said. He emphasised that the team must look inward to regain their form and avoid basic mistakes if they wish to compete effectively.

James Milner played a crucial role in Brighton's comeback by scoring from the penalty spot. This was his first Premier League goal since December 2019. Milner dedicated this season to his late friend Diogo Jota by wearing number 20 and mimicking Jota’s celebration after scoring.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler praised Milner's influence on the team. At 39 years old, Milner became the oldest player in Premier League history to score a penalty. Hurzeler highlighted Milner's ability to inspire confidence among teammates and handle pressure effectively.

The Brighton boss also commended his team's energy and unity during the match. "Football isn't always about tactics," he remarked, noting that their intensity and togetherness were key factors in securing victory against Manchester City.

Milner expressed his emotions about honouring Jota: "Obviously, Jots meant so much to everyone. It is an honour to wear his number this season." He reflected on not having scored in six years while attributing his success partly to Jota’s memory.

The victory over Manchester City lifted spirits at Brighton, with Hurzeler expressing satisfaction with his players' commitment and teamwork on the field. Wins like these can significantly boost morale within a team.