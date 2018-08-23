Man City look to sign up Keylor Navas on emergency loan deal

Bengaluru, August 23: Premier League champions Manchester City are considering plugging a gap in their goalkeeping ranks by signing Real Madrid's Keylor Navas, according to reports in Spain.
The three-time Champions League winner's days as Los Blancos' No 1 look numbered after the club signed Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer. And the Costa Rican, 31, could be an emergency loan back-up to Ederson Moraes at the Etihad after Claudio Bravo, 35, picked up an Achilles injury which is expected to sideline him for the season.
Navas has made 144 appearances for Real Madrid since signing for the club in 2014-15 and has claimed he wants to stay and fight for his place alongside Courtois. The 31-year-old was a key part of Zinedine Zidane's all-conquering triple European champions.
But after the signing of Belgian stopper Courtois from Chelsea, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks to be up. As per reports of Spanish publication AS, the keeper is being considered on emergency loan by Pep Guardiola as the back-up, with Englishman Daniel Grimshaw their only other option.
Barcelona back-up Jasper Cillessen is also being mooted, according to Spanish paper Sport. City have already swooped for young Irish keeper Gavin Bazunu, but the 16-year-old cannot join until next season with the transfer window closed.
The club signed Ederson from Benfica last season for £34.9 million who is likely to keep his place under the bar even if the City manage to get Navas from the Los Blancos.