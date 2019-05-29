Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man City mentality a boost for England, says Maguire

By
Harry Maguire
England's squad will be joined by a cluster of Champions League final winners next week to go alongside Manchester City's treble stars.

London, May 29: Harry Maguire believes the serial winners from Manchester City in England's squad point the way to glory in the Nations League Finals.

Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands in their semifinal when the inaugural edition of UEFA's latest international tournament concludes in Portugal next week.

Maguire and his team-mates have been operating with reduced numbers as they prepare at England's St George's Park base, with seven of their colleagues set to be involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will join the group after Wednesday's Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, although Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker John Stones and Fabian Delph are all present and correct after sweeping the board domestically with Manchester City.

Leicester City centre-back Maguire feels having players who have recently tasted such success at club level can only benefit England as the 1966 World Cup winners go in search of a rare piece of silverware.

"It's been a long time since we've had a trophy. You want to be winners," he told a news conference.

"We've got a lot of winners in our team. You've seen with the Man City boys who've just turned up and won three trophies this year.

"We've got a lot of winning mentality in our team and hopefully we can transfer it to international football now."

Recent speculation has suggested Pep Guardiola has designs on adding Maguire to his England contingent at the Etihad Stadium.

But the 27-year-old, who is also being linked to Manchester United for a second consecutive close season, insists such talk is not a distraction when he dons national-team colours.

"When I'm away with England I don't think about anything to do with club football," Maguire said.

"As soon as I wear this badge it's really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else.

"At the moment, nothing's going through my head in terms of club football. I'm fully focused on the games coming up."

When England face the Netherlands in Guimaraes, their opponents will be able to call upon arguably the two finest centre-backs in Europe right now.

Maguire is full of admiration for both Liverpool's PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk and Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

"They've both had excellent years," he added. "De Ligt has been a 19-year-old captain at Ajax and managed to get through to the Champions League semi-finals. He's a had a great year.

"And you've seen Van Dijk has been the standout performer in the Premier League. Liverpool have kept the most clean sheets.

"He's a top, top player and I'm sure all the defenders who are watching him will be learning from him."

More UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue