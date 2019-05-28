Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England include Kane but Trippier and Winks omitted from Nations League squad

By Opta
Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane

London, May 28: Harry Kane has made the cut for England's squad for the Nations League Finals next week, but Tottenham team-mates Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks have been left out.

Trippier and Winks– who will hope to line up for their club in Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool – are joined by Southampton pair Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse in being omitted from Gareth Southgate's provisional 27-man squad.

Right-back Trippier was one of England's stars in their run to the World Cup semi-finals last year but his form has been indifferent for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Kane maintains his place in the squad despite having been out of action for seven weeks with an ankle injury. The Spurs striker said on Monday that he would be fit to feature against Liverpool on June 1.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner is one of seven players included from either Spurs or Liverpool, with England playing Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final five days after the Madrid showpiece.

Like Kane, Spurs team-mates Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Dele Alli, as well as Reds trio Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all face a quick turnaround to join the Three Lions in Portugal.

England's Nations League Finals squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth).

More ENGLAND News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue