Man City to sell Gabriel Jesus to make room for Joao Felix

By
Bengaluru, May 14: Premier League champions Manchester City are set to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer in order to make room for £100million-rated Joao Felix, according to reports in Portugal.

Pep Guardiola and co are unwilling to pay the youngster's sky-high release clause without first freeing up some funds as per reports.

Benfica hiked the release clause of the 19-year-old gifted forward in order to stave-off interest from the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

But Manchester City are seemingly undeterred, providing they free up some transfer funds, wages and a spot in the first-team squad.

Felix has been compared to Johan Cruyff and is seen as the "heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne" after a scintillating season at Benfica.

Clearly rating the Portuguese youngster highly, Manchester City are willing offload another wonderkid in Jesus to bring him in.

The 22-year-old has featured 46 times in City's incredible 2018-19 season but all those appearance have come mostly off the bench.

Jesus has played second fiddle to Sergio Aguero in the major tournaments, relying on minutes off the bench and cup fixtures for first-team action.

However, having scored 22 times in spite of his limited time on the pitch, City are still hopeful of commanding a huge fee for the Brazil ace.

Benfica are thought to be in the process of increasing Felix's release fee closer to £180million now, as he's chased by some of Europe's richest clubs.

Having scored 16 times in just 31 appearances, including a hat-trick in the 4-2 Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, it's easy to see why he is in such high demand.

Chelsea recently found it tough to break down a stubborn Frankfurt defence, but Felix had no such issues in a glittering outing.

In fact his stunning hat-trick saw him become the youngest-ever player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League.

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
