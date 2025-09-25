Football Man United looking to sack Ruben Amorim? Who can replace Portuguese at Old Trafford? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 8:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up the future of manager Ruben Amorim amid intensifying pressure over inconsistent performances this season. While the Portuguese coach has not been dismissed, growing speculation around Old Trafford suggests his position is under serious review.

Amorim was appointed earlier this year in the hope that his fresh tactical ideas and high-energy approach, so successful at Sporting Lisbon, would translate to a revival in Manchester.

However, United's form has been patchy, with a string of underwhelming results in the Premier League and Europe casting doubt on the long-term viability of his project. Concerns over rigid tactics and a lack of attacking spark have added fuel to the debate.

According to insiders, United's hierarchy is frustrated by the lack of progress and may act sooner rather than later if the situation does not improve. With Champions League qualification already under threat, the board is reluctant to allow the campaign to drift further, especially given the financial and reputational stakes involved.

Who can replace Ruben Amorim at Man United?

As speculation builds, several big names are already being linked as possible successors should the club move on from Amorim. Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains a popular suggestion among supporters, while Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and even potential interim solutions have been floated in reports. The uncertainty highlights United's ongoing struggle to stabilize the managerial position more than a decade after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

For Amorim, the coming weeks may prove crucial. A strong run of results could ease the pressure and buy him time to implement his vision, but patience within the boardroom is thought to be wearing thin. The decision, when it comes, will shape not only United's immediate future but also set the tone for their long-term rebuilding project.