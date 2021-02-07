Man Utd v Everton: Calvert-Lewin did not know if dramatic late equaliser would stand

Manchester, February 7: Dominic Calvert-Lewin says Everton proved they can compete with any team even if he was not sure if his late goal in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Manchester United would be allowed to stand.
The Red Devils saw goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes cancelled out by Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez at Old Trafford only for Scott McTominay's 70th-minute effort to put the home side back in front.
With the clock winding down, it looked as though United were about to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
But Calvert-Lewin notched after latching on to a 95th-minute free-kick, with the England striker not sure if the VAR would rule his effort out.
"There isn't [a better time to score]. Even still I ran off celebrating and didn't know if I could fully get into the celebration because of VAR," he said.
"It was close. I knew I didn't handle it but I didn't know if it was offside.
"I didn't even see he [goalkeeper Robin Olsen] was up. It was just about getting in the right position. I knew I wouldn’t get first contact, it was about trying to get second contact."
Up the final-kick Toffees! 😅— Everton (@Everton) February 6, 2021
🔴 3-3 🔵 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/znJG9VWTLM
Calvert-Lewin was disappointed Everton had surrendered the lead having fought back from 2-0 down but is convinced Carlo Ancelotti's men have the capability to mix it with the best in the division.
"It's frustrating when we get back level from 2-0 down and then let them get the lead again from a set-piece. We had to stay disciplined and then smell the goal at the end and put it in," he added to Sky Sports.
"We had a change of system a few minutes into the second half. It allowed us to commit more bodies forward. We let them have too much of the ball. It was about picking the tempo up and getting after people.
"We are capable of so much more. Every team we play we can compete and beat them. The spirit we showed to get back in the game is what we are about."
The result leaves Everton in sixth but only three points adrift of fourth-place Liverpool, who have played a game more.
Ancelotti – who explained James was withdrawn after 70 minutes as an injury precaution – was proud of the character his team showed after feeling they were a little reserved in the opening period.
"I think we started well and were a little bit shy in the first half. After that the game was in control. We would not have deserved to lose. We had opportunities in counter-attacks in the first half but were not clinical," the Italian said.
"Manchester United are really strong in midfield. The idea was to put one more player in there.
"Rodriguez had a tight calf - he could play but not all the game. He scored a fantastic goal and I took him off to avoid problems.
"I am really proud. The spirit is really good. We have a good run in this moment. We have to keep this spirit high. We showed that at 3-2 we did not want to lose."