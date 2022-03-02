Man Utd want RB Leipzig star, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 2: As per rumours in England, Manchester United are considering anoffer for versatile RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele this summer.
Interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick is believed to be a huge fan of the Frenchman and is pushing the club to make an offer for him this summer.
Interestingly, he himself brought the defender to the German club back in 2018 for £13.3 million from Ligue 1 side Montpellier.
Mukiele has been a key player for Leipzig over the years and has been earning rave reviews particularly over the past couple of years. The 24-year-old is a versatile footballer who can play equally well either as a centre-back or as a right-back.
He has even played as a right winger for the German giants on many occasions and looks a natural at any position he is deployed.
The 24-year-old French international has been a key figure for Leipzig this season having featured in 21 of their 28 games in the Bundesliga thus far, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process. For his versatility alone, any top club would want the Frenchman but what makes him a special player that he is quality in a number of positions.
If the Frenchman moves to Old Trafford, he would add more competition for places at both right-back and centre-back. The Red Devils have Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their two senior options at right-back and Mukiele would be an upgrade on both. Wan Bissaka is quite poor going forward while Dalot leaves plenty to be desired defensively. Mukiele is much more complete compared to the two.
The Red Devils are far from sorted at centre-back as well. Raphael Varane is yet to fully impress at Old Trafford while Harry Maguire has been error-prone this season. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been struggling for consistency for a long time now and having Mukiele in their ranks would provide the manager a brilliant alternate option.
The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Frenchman in the past and could compete with the Red Devils for his signature. However, the Red Devils must do everything in their powers to sign the versatile defender who could be the answer to their defensive problems.