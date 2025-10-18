What are the Shortest Managerial stints in Premier League as Ange Postecoglou Sacked after 39 Days by Nottingham Forest?

Erling Haaland's remarkable performance continued as he scored twice, leading Manchester City to a 2-0 victory over Everton. This win propelled City to the top of the Premier League standings. With Arsenal and Liverpool playing later, City seized the opportunity to put pressure on their title rivals. Despite the win, Pep Guardiola's team faced challenges at the Etihad Stadium.

In the first half, Everton's Beto missed a significant chance after being set up by Iliman Ndiaye. Haaland's most notable involvement was forcing Jake O'Brien into an own goal attempt. Meanwhile, Ndiaye tested City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a powerful shot. City had several half-chances before halftime but failed to capitalize.

Haaland broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a powerful header from Nico O'Reilly's cross. Five minutes later, he doubled City's lead with a deflected low shot that beat Jordan Pickford. Pickford denied Haaland a hat-trick in stoppage time, but City extended their unbeaten streak against Everton to 17 games.

Haaland has now scored 96 Premier League goals in just 105 appearances. He is on track to break Alan Shearer's record for reaching 100 goals in the fewest games (124). At 25 years old, Haaland has already netted 11 league goals this season. This marks only the third time a player has scored over ten goals in the first eight matches of a Premier League season.

Everton manager David Moyes will likely lament Beto's missed opportunities, including one flagged offside after he shot wide when one-on-one with City's keeper. Everton managed only five shots, with just one on target. If not for Pickford's saves, Haaland might have increased his tally further as City ended with an expected goals total of 2.4 from their 19 attempts.

Moyes' Struggles Against City

David Moyes has now lost his last eight away league matches against Manchester City. His last positive result at the Etihad Stadium came with Everton in December 2012. Moyes' longest away losing streak in the Premier League is against Liverpool, where he has suffered ten consecutive defeats.

Manchester City's victory over Everton highlights their strong form and Haaland's incredible goal-scoring ability. As they continue their campaign, they remain focused on maintaining their position at the top of the table while breaking records along the way.