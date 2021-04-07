Football
Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Foden edges Guardiola's men ahead in breathless finale

By Dom Farrell
Phil Foden
Marco Reus cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne's opener but Phil Foden ensured Manchester City will take a 2-1 lead to Borussia Dortmund.

London, April 7: Phil Foden gave Manchester City a slender 2-1 Champions League quarter-final advantage over Borussia Dortmund after Marco Reus snatched an away goal in a frantic finish at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne started and finished a rapid move to put City ahead in the 19th minute, but Dortmund were unfortunate to be behind at half-time after referee Ovidiu Hategan inexplicably penalised Jude Bellingham for a fair challenge on Ederson.

City belatedly hit their stride in the final quarter of the game, although Foden looked like being the villain as he missed two golden opportunities before Bellingham and Erling Haaland combined for Reus to coolly equalise six minutes from time.

Fortunately for the home team, England youngster Foden kept a cool head when Ilkay Gundogan knocked down De Bruyne's majestic cross in the 90th minute.


Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 2:40 [IST]
