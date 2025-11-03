How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

Football Manchester City Secures 3-1 Victory Over Bournemouth With Haaland's Brace
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1, moving to second in the Premier League. The win highlights Haaland's impressive scoring streak and City's dominance over Bournemouth.
By Mykhel Team
Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Erling Haaland's impressive performance continued as he scored twice, leading Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. This win moved City to second place in the Premier League standings. Haaland's first-half goals at the Etihad Stadium extended his streak of scoring two goals in each of his last four home matches.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Rayan Cherki's clever header set him up. Bournemouth managed to equalise briefly when Tyler Adams capitalised on Gianluigi Donnarumma's error from Alex Scott's corner in the 25th minute. However, Haaland restored City's lead eight minutes later by rounding Djordje Petrovic and finishing off another Cherki pass.

Haaland is now one of only three players to score two or more goals in four consecutive Premier League home games. He joins Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez in this exclusive club. With just two more goals needed to reach 100 Premier League goals, Haaland is on track to break Alan Shearer's record for the fewest games required to achieve this milestone.

Manchester City could have increased their lead before half-time. Alex Jimenez cleared Nico O'Reilly's cross off the line, while Petrovic saved attempts from Haaland and Cherki. Eli Kroupi missed two chances early in the second half for Bournemouth, but City's victory was sealed when O'Reilly scored from Phil Foden's pass in the 60th minute.

Manchester City has an outstanding record against Bournemouth, winning 16 out of their last 17 Premier League encounters with them. They average 2.82 points per game against Bournemouth, a figure surpassed only by Chelsea against Portsmouth among teams that have faced an opponent at least ten times.

The win also marked Rodri's return from injury as a late substitute for City. The team is now six points behind Arsenal, while Bournemouth sits one point further back in fourth place.