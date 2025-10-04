Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

Manchester City Secures Dramatic 3-2 Victory Against Arsenal With Late Iman Beney Goal In a thrilling Women's Super League match, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-2 with Iman Beney scoring the decisive goal late in the game. Chloe Kelly's earlier equaliser was not enough to secure a point for the Gunners. Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Iman Beney's late goal in the 88th minute secured a dramatic 3-2 win for Manchester City against Arsenal in the Women's Super League. The match, held at Joie Stadium, saw Arsenal's Chloe Kelly equalise with a deflected shot in the 83rd minute. Kelly celebrated energetically against her former team and nearly scored again shortly after.

Khadija Shaw's impressive play led to Beney's decisive strike. Shaw's efforts created an opportunity for Beney, who scored her first goal for City with a precise low finish. This victory marked a significant moment for Manchester City as they moved up to second place in the league standings, just one point behind Chelsea.

Earlier in the match, Shaw opened the scoring by heading in Kerstin Casparij's cross in the 36th minute. Arsenal responded quickly after halftime with Mariona Caldentey leveling the score. Casparij then turned scorer herself, capitalising on a goalmouth scramble to put City ahead once more.

Chloe Kelly's equaliser set up an exciting conclusion to the game. Despite her efforts, including a cross that Stina Blackstenius headed wide, Arsenal could not secure a win. This defeat marked their first loss of the season in the league.

Arsenal is now experiencing a dip in form, having gone three Women's Super League games without a win. The last time they faced such a streak was back in 2023. Meanwhile, Manchester City ended their five-game winless run against Arsenal and broke their streak of six matches without victories against top-three teams from last season.

Andree Jeglertz has made an impressive start as City's manager, winning four of his first five WSL games. This achievement mirrors that of Arsenal's Renee Slegers, who accomplished the same feat last December.

This thrilling encounter highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses early in the season. While Manchester City celebrated their rise in rankings, Arsenal must regroup to regain their winning form and challenge for top positions once more.