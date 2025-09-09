Football Manchester City Aims To Achieve Champions League Success Under New Manager Andree Jeglertz Gracie Prior outlines Manchester City's goals for the season, focusing on winning silverware and securing a spot in the Women's Champions League under Andree Jeglertz's management. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 0:55 [IST]

Gracie Prior has expressed Manchester City's determination to achieve success across all competitions this season, with a particular focus on securing a spot in the Women's Champions League. Last season, City finished fourth in the Women's Super League, narrowly missing out on European qualification by just one point to Manchester United. They also fell short in domestic competitions, losing to Chelsea in both the Champions League quarter-finals and the Women's League Cup final.

City's league performance faltered between November and March, managing only four wins in nine Women's Super League matches. This poor run led to the dismissal of former manager Gareth Taylor. Nick Cushing stepped in as interim manager to conclude the season. Despite these setbacks, Prior is optimistic about building on last year's disappointments. "Yes, it wasn't the ending we wanted, but obviously we're all really eager to fix that this year," she told Stats Perform.

Andree Jeglertz took over as City's manager in July after previously leading Denmark Women for two years. His debut match in the Women's Super League was challenging, facing champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge following their domestic treble win. Although City lost 2-1, they had opportunities with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.5 from 17 shots compared to Chelsea's 1.3 from eight attempts.

Despite not starting with a victory, Prior is confident Jeglertz will enhance City's performance ahead of their first home game against Brighton this Friday. "I think he's a really good manager," Prior said. "He's always helping me, giving me tips and advice." She appreciates his style of play and believes it will benefit the team.

To bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign, City has signed players like Jade Rose, Iman Beney, Sydney Lohamann, and Eartha Cummings. Their latest addition is England international Grace Clinton from Manchester United. Prior believes Clinton will significantly enhance City's midfield dynamics.

"I think they're all really good," Prior commented on the new signings. "They've settled in quickly and made an instant impact." She praised Clinton's energy and quality in midfield and expressed excitement about playing alongside her.

The team's ambition remains high as they aim for success across all fronts this season. With new management and fresh talent added to their ranks, City is poised to challenge for top honours once again while ensuring a return to Europe's elite competition.