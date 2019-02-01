Football

Manchester City boss held inquest following defeat at Newcastle

By
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Bengaluru, February 1: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola held a 30-minute long inquest in the dressing room following shock loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday (January 29), according to reports.

Despite taking the lead under a minute, the defending champions suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Rafael Benitez's men thanks to second half goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie.

Reports say, Guardiola, who refuses to criticize his players publicly, was unhappy after City suffered their fourth league defeat of the season and the Spaniard was furious to such an extent that his rage in the dressing room could be heard in St James’ Park tunnel.

Guardiola's post-match tirade apparently lasted so long that he was unable to say farewell to his opponent manager Rafael Benitez, with whom he and his first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell had planned to share a glass of wine at the Newcastle manager’s office.

The City manager, however, in the post-match conference chose not to slam the players and admitted that the results and performances such as the one at St. James' Park can happen over the course of a season, but hinted that he was unhappy with his player's level of judgement.

He said: "It was not our best night. We were not at our best, sometimes that happens, I can understand the players. I love these players.

"I know how they feel right now and I am beside them, close to them. It's an incredible group. Sometimes it happens."

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
