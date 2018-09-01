Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester City's Douglas Luiz heads back to Girona

Posted By: OPTA
DouglasLuiz - cropped
A failed work permit bid means Douglas Luiz is back at Girona

London, September 1: Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz has re-joined LaLiga side Girona on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Brazilian spent 2017-18 with the Catalan club, making 15 league appearances but only starting once, after joining City from Vasco da Gama.

He impressed Pep Guardiola during pre-season, with the City boss keen to include Douglas Luiz in his first-team plans followed the failed attempt to bring in Jorginho from Napoli.

However, the youngster was denied a work permit and will now continue his development in LaLiga – hoping for more opportunities to impress under Girona boss Eusebio Sacristan than he enjoyed under predecessor Pablo Machin.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WHU 0 - 0 WOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 1:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue