Manchester City face West Ham, Arsenal host Leeds in EFL Cup fourth round

London, September 23: Defending champions Manchester City will travel to West Ham in the EFL Cup fourth round, while Arsenal host Leeds United.
Pep Guardiola's men are in search of an unprecedented fifth successive triumph in the competition and they will face Hammers, who beat City's rivals Manchester United 1-0 in round three on Wednesday, with Manuel Lanzini's first-half goal ending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men's EFL Cup run even before it had got going.
Eddie Nketiah's delightful finish added gloss to a 3-0 win for Arsenal over League One side AFC Wimbledon and they take on Leeds at the Emirates Stadium next after Marcelo Bielsa's side edged past Fulham on penalties.
Arsenal had won their prior two matches - against Norwich City and Burnley - by just a single goal and looked to be heading for another narrow victory as they struggled to add to Alexandre Lacazette's early penalty.
A late flurry consisted of a vital second from Emile Smith Rowe and Nketiah's gorgeous flick, however, and Mikel Arteta's men have some momentum to carry into Sunday's derby against Tottenham.
There are five all-Premier League ties in total, with Leicester City pitted against Brighton and Hove Albion after being defeated at the weekend in the top flight by Graham Potter's men.
European champions Chelsea needed penalties to sneak past Aston Villa and they will host Southampton, who also required spot-kicks to defeat Sheffield United.
Burnley crushed Rochdale 4-1, but a much tougher task awaits them as they face Tottenham after their shoot-out triumph over Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Wolves, while Brentford meet Stoke City away from home in the next round.
Liverpool make the trip to Deepdale to do battle with Championship side Preston North End, who demolished Cheltenham Town 4-1 on Tuesday.
There will be at least one non-top-flight side in the last-eight stage as Sunderland face Queens Park Rangers after Mark Warburton's men upset Everton.
The fourth-round clashes are set to take place during the week commencing October 25.
EFL Cup draw:
Chelsea v Southampton
Arsenal v Leeds United
Stoke City v Brentford
West Ham v Manchester City
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley v Tottenham
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland
Preston North End v Liverpool