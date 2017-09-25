Manchester City fear defeat to PSG in Sanchez pursuit

Bengaluru, September 25: Manchester City are reportedly fear that they might be blown out of the water by PSG in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean striker is desperate to leave Arsenal and will be free to speak to European clubs in January as he is out-of-contract next summer.
However, the Cityzens will have to wait till the next summer to speak to the Chilean superstar which puts them on the backfoot.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was confident the 28-year-old wanted to join City, despite a failed £60million attempt in the previous transfer window.
But Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ramping up their interest and want him to partner Neymar and Kylian Mbappe upfront.
Reports claim that PSG want Sanchez as the replacement of Edinson Cavani after the feud between Neymar and the Uruguayan regarding the penalty incident which has also caused a rift in the squad.
Sanchez met with PSG chiefs in the French capital this summer, where they discussed a potential transfer but Arsenal were not prepared to let him move this summer at any cost.
He demanded a staggering £400,000-a-week, which the Ligue 1 side admitted they could not afford to pay. But, Unai Emery’s team did tell him they would hand him a hefty signing on fee and top City’s offer of £275,000-a-week.
The Chilean is desperate to quit the Emirates, with even Real Madrid showing an interest in snapping him up.
However, Manchester City are still hopeful of tempting Arsenal with a £20million offer in January before his deal runs out.
Arsene Wenger is understood to have accepted he is leaving, but wants Monaco ace Thomas Lemar as a replacement.
Manchester United also threw their hat into the ring this week by offering Sanchez a £25million signing on free to join them.
We have to wait and see how the Sanchez saga turns out in the end and which club he joins but there is certainly plenty of drama left.