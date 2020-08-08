Manchester City match-winner Gabriel Jesus - 'I want to be like Ronaldo'

London, August 8: Forward Gabriel Jesus has the ambition to try and match Brazil's greats after sealing Manchester City's place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Jesus put in a tireless performance as Pep Guardiola's side beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to close out a 4-2 aggregate triumph for a spot in Lisbon.
Starting on the left-hand side of the City attack, Jesus harried Raphael Varane into an early error to tee up Raheem Sterling for the opening goal.
Karim Benzema equalised to ensure it was all square on the night at the break but Jesus, switched to a more conventional centre-forward role after half-time, seized upon another Varane lapse to produce a smart first-time finish in the 68th minute.
"I work to be a great striker, you know," he told BT Sport.
"I work every day hard to be a striker like Ronaldo was.
"I know his quality is different from me to be a great striker."
Indeed, being able to call upon Jesus' adaptability was crucial for Guardiola throughout the tie, with the 23-year-old having also put in a relentless shift out wide at the Santiago Bernabeu before switching centrally to head an equaliser.
"Like the last game we ran a lot, played good with the ball and scored goals," he said.
"That's so important for us against a club like Real Madrid, the best club in this competition. For us it is massive.
"I think it's all about belief that they can make mistakes. I always press, I press a lot to help my team. I was happy."
Lyon completed a shock win over Juventus in Friday's other tie on away goals, despite losing 2-1 in Turin on the night, and will be City's quarter-final opponents.
Jesus rejected the suggestion that dishing out a first Champions League knockout stage defeat to Zinedine Zidane had sent a message to City's European rivals.
"No, I don't think like that," he added. "We have to keep working, do the simple things and stay strong for the next game."