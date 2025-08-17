Football Manchester City Showcases Impressive New Signings In Dominant Victory Over Wolves In a commanding 4-0 victory against Wolves, Manchester City's new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki made significant impacts on their Premier League debuts. Guardiola praised their performances while acknowledging the need for continued improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Manchester City kicked off their Premier League season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Wolves. New signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both found the net on their league debuts, while Erling Haaland added two more goals to secure the win. Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with his new players' performances but remained cautious after last season's trophyless run.

Reijnders made an immediate impact by becoming only the second City player to score and assist on his Premier League debut, following Sergio Aguero's feat in 2011. Cherki, at 21 years and 364 days old, became the second-youngest player to score for City on their league debut, just behind Bradley Wright-Phillips who did so at 19 years and 269 days.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his new recruits. "All the new ones [were impressive]. Tijjani was one of the best players in Serie A, he has an unbelievable rhythm," he stated. Guardiola highlighted Reijnders' ability to support the midfield and create opportunities, noting his exceptional performances for Milan and his national team.

Guardiola also commended Cherki's unique skills in tight spaces and his creativity. "His creativity is excellent, the rhythm that we need," said Guardiola. He emphasised the importance of having such talent in matches where opponents play defensively.

Wolves have historically struggled against Manchester City, losing 16 out of their 23 Premier League encounters. This defeat marked their seventh loss in twelve opening day matches, giving them the highest loss percentage among teams with over ten seasons in the competition.

Despite this record, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira felt that the scoreline did not reflect their performance. "We faced a strong team... we were brave," Pereira told BBC Match of the Day. He believed they had chances but acknowledged City's quality.

Pereira's Perspective on Match Outcome

Pereira argued that Wolves did not merely defend but actively sought opportunities. "I don't believe in that kind of game," he remarked. Despite creating several chances, Wolves failed to capitalise due to City's clinical finishing whenever mistakes occurred.

The match demonstrated City's potential with their new additions while highlighting areas for improvement for Wolves as they aim to better their record against top teams like City and Liverpool.