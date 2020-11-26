Manchester City linked with Jack Grealish: Comparing his 2020-21 Premier League stats with other City attackers

Bengaluru, Nov 26: From tearing up the Championship defence to being one of the best players in the Premier League, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has gone only strength to strength. Last season saw him net eight goals and assist a further six, while his fine form of four goals and five assists at Villa Park this campaign has seen him become an addition in the England squad. Unsurprisingly he has been getting attraction from a lot of big suitors.
He was heavily linked to Manchester United all through the summer. Although, the Red Devils refrained from spending a big fortune on him. But United’s loss could now turn out to be Manchester City’s gain as recent reports have suggested that Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for the player next Summer.
With David Silva's departure and the Cityzen somewhat lacking creativity on the pitch this season, Grealish would undoubtedly be a welcome addition. However, how is he compared to the City attackers this season?
Here we have taken a look:
Goals
Grealish has scored four goals this season so far, more than any Manchester City attacker. Foden and Sterling have scored twice while De Bruyne and Mahrez has managed once each.
Assists
The Villa captain has five assists to his name which is also more than any City playmaker. De Bruhas assisted thrice- highest among the City players while Torres, Sterling, Mahrez managed just once each.
Chances created per 90 minutes
Grealish is although second in the chances creation section comparing to the City players. De Bruyne has created 3.7 chances per game while Grealish has managed 2.6 followed by Mahrez (2.1), Raheem Sterling (1.3), Ferran Torres (1.1), Phil Foden (0.7), Bernardo Silva (0.2).
Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)
Grealish, however, has a low passing accuracy compared to other City players. Bernardo Silva has the highest passing accuracy per game with 60.9 (90.9%) which is followed by
Kevin De Bruyne 55.1 (78.5%), Riyad Mahrez 45.5 (86.7%) and Phil Foden 40 (86.7%). Grealish comes next with 37.4 (80.3%) which although is better than Raheem Sterling 34.9 (83.1%) and Ferran Torres 26.4 (83.5%).
(Stats from Whoscored)