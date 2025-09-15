India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Football Guardiola Highlights Importance Of Phil Foden For Manchester City After Derby Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed how much his team missed Phil Foden's form last season after their 3-0 win against Manchester United. Foden scored first in the derby at Etihad Stadium, followed by Erling Haaland securing the victory in the second half. Foden had a challenging 2024-25 season with only nine Premier League goal contributions, as City finished third, their lowest since 2016-17.

Foden excelled in the match, making more final third entries (10) and passes (19) than any other player. Defensively, he was also impressive, winning possession 11 times, more than anyone else on the field. Guardiola highlighted Foden's importance: "We missed him so much last season. We need him so much." He recalled Foden's crucial role two seasons ago when they won the title against West Ham.

Erling Haaland continued his excellent form, having scored five goals for Norway against Moldova recently. In Premier League Manchester derbies, no player has scored more than his eight goals, matching Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney. Guardiola praised Haaland: "Erling never disappoints us since he arrived. Erling has the commitment; that is why he signed a contract for many years."

Guardiola hopes Foden can regain his best form gradually. "Hopefully step by step, he can get his best," he said. The manager believes games like the one against United are special for Foden due to his strong support for Manchester City.

After losing to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break, City's derby win is timely ahead of crucial matches against Napoli in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola remarked on the significance of winning: "It's just one game. We have to prove [it]. But it's true that winning games, especially in the derby... is always better."

The victory brought joy to fans and boosted team morale after recent defeats. Guardiola noted: "The spirit was really good." He emphasized the importance of winning at home against United after two losses.

The upcoming matches will test City's resilience and ability to maintain momentum from their recent success. With key players like Foden and Haaland performing well, Guardiola remains optimistic about their prospects this season.