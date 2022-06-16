Football
Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Guardiola's champions head to West Ham first up

By Russell Greaves

Manchester, June 16: Manchester City's Premier League title defence starts with a trip to West Ham, where Erling Haaland will be eyeing a fast start.

Pep Guardiola's side were in danger of throwing away the cherished prize when trailing 2-0 at the London Stadium in May before salvaging a draw and recovering from the same deficit to beat Aston Villa on a dramatic final day to edge out Liverpool.

Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund is a stellar signing for a City side seeking a seventh Premier League crown. His first opportunity to wow the home faithful will come against Bournemouth, with the first Manchester derby taking place at the Etihad Stadium on October 1.

Anfield is the destination two weeks later for a showdown with Jurgen Klopp's charges, who visit the blue half of Manchester in April.

After the break in domestic action for the Qatar World Cup, City head to Leeds United on Boxing Day, host Everton on New Year's Eve and visit Chelsea in their opening game of 2023, while January also includes a trip to Old Trafford.

The reigning champions' final home game is against Chelsea and they wrap up the season by visiting Brentford.

Manchester City 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:

Date Opponent (home or away)
07/08/2022 West Ham (a)
13/08/2022 Bournemouth (h)
20/08/2022 Newcastle United (a)
27/08/2022 Crystal Palace (h)
31/08/2022 Nottingham Forest (h)
03/09/2022 Aston Villa (a)
10/09/2022 Tottenham (h)
17/09/2022 Wolves (a)
01/10/2022 Manchester United (h)
08/10/2022 Southampton (h)
15/10/2022 Liverpool (a)
18/10/2022 Arsenal (a)
22/10/2022 Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
29/10/2022 Leicester City (a)
05/11/2022 Fulham (h)
12/11/2022 Brentford (h)
26/12/2022 Leeds United (a)
31/12/2022 Everton (h)
02/01/2023 Chelsea (a)
14/01/2023 Manchester United (a)
21/01/2023 Wolves (h)
04/02/2023 Tottenham (a)
11/02/2023 Aston Villa (h)
18/02/2023 Nottingham Forest (a)
25/02/2023 Bournemouth (a)
04/03/2023 Newcastle United (h)
11/03/2023 Manchester City (a)
18/03/2023 West Ham (h)
01/04/2023 Liverpool (h)
08/04/2023 Southampton (a)
15/04/2023 Leicester City (h)
22/04/2023 Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
26/04/2023 Arsenal (h)
29/04/2023 Fulham (a)
06/05/2023 Leeds United (h)
13/05/2023 Everton (a)
20/05/2023 Chelsea (h)
28/05/2023 Brentford (a)
Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
