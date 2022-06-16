Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Guardiola's champions head to West Ham first up

Manchester, June 16: Manchester City's Premier League title defence starts with a trip to West Ham, where Erling Haaland will be eyeing a fast start.
Pep Guardiola's side were in danger of throwing away the cherished prize when trailing 2-0 at the London Stadium in May before salvaging a draw and recovering from the same deficit to beat Aston Villa on a dramatic final day to edge out Liverpool.
Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund is a stellar signing for a City side seeking a seventh Premier League crown. His first opportunity to wow the home faithful will come against Bournemouth, with the first Manchester derby taking place at the Etihad Stadium on October 1.
Anfield is the destination two weeks later for a showdown with Jurgen Klopp's charges, who visit the blue half of Manchester in April.
After the break in domestic action for the Qatar World Cup, City head to Leeds United on Boxing Day, host Everton on New Year's Eve and visit Chelsea in their opening game of 2023, while January also includes a trip to Old Trafford.
The reigning champions' final home game is against Chelsea and they wrap up the season by visiting Brentford.
HE'S HERE! pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbv— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022
Manchester City 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:
|Date
|Opponent (home or away)
|07/08/2022
|West Ham (a)
|13/08/2022
|Bournemouth (h)
|20/08/2022
|Newcastle United (a)
|27/08/2022
|Crystal Palace (h)
|31/08/2022
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|03/09/2022
|Aston Villa (a)
|10/09/2022
|Tottenham (h)
|17/09/2022
|Wolves (a)
|01/10/2022
|Manchester United (h)
|08/10/2022
|Southampton (h)
|15/10/2022
|Liverpool (a)
|18/10/2022
|Arsenal (a)
|22/10/2022
|Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
|29/10/2022
|Leicester City (a)
|05/11/2022
|Fulham (h)
|12/11/2022
|Brentford (h)
|26/12/2022
|Leeds United (a)
|31/12/2022
|Everton (h)
|02/01/2023
|Chelsea (a)
|14/01/2023
|Manchester United (a)
|21/01/2023
|Wolves (h)
|04/02/2023
|Tottenham (a)
|11/02/2023
|Aston Villa (h)
|18/02/2023
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|25/02/2023
|Bournemouth (a)
|04/03/2023
|Newcastle United (h)
|11/03/2023
|Manchester City (a)
|18/03/2023
|West Ham (h)
|01/04/2023
|Liverpool (h)
|08/04/2023
|Southampton (a)
|15/04/2023
|Leicester City (h)
|22/04/2023
|Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
|26/04/2023
|Arsenal (h)
|29/04/2023
|Fulham (a)
|06/05/2023
|Leeds United (h)
|13/05/2023
|Everton (a)
|20/05/2023
|Chelsea (h)
|28/05/2023
|Brentford (a)