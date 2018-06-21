Manchester City prepared to walk way from Mahrez deal

Bengaluru, June 21: Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to pull the plug on their long-term pursuit of Riyad Mahrez.
The Leicester City winger has long been linked with a move to the Etihad and the Citizens failed with a January swoop.
The 27-year-old attracted plenty of criticism and a huge fine from his club after going Awol in response to the bid, which saw the Citizens fail to meet Leicester’s asking price.
The links between the player and Pep Guardiola’s side have continued into the summer though, with many expecting a move to happen.
But, so far no deal has been confirmed as Leicester reportedly ask for £75million plus youngster Patrick Roberts as a replacement.
Accordingly to the Manchester Evening News, the two clubs are struggling to come to an agreement with Man City holding firm and Leicester doing the same.
It is not the first time the Manchester club have refused to bow to financial demands, walking away from Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred over excessive fees.
They also steered clear of Alexis Sanchez due to his huge wage demands and both players ended up at rivals Manchester United.
Mahrez remains City's No. 1 target, although they have looked at alternative names if the deal does end up dead in the water.
It is expected that the Cityzens are expected to look at other targets like Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen and Julian Brandt of the same club
The Foxes appear to be close to be confirming a long-term deal for Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, one of the best players in the Championship last season.
The England Under-21s international passed a medical on Monday and has agreed personal terms with the club.
Claude Puel did really well since taking over the club midway through the last season and the Foxes are expected to give a much stronger fight this season if they can build on their team and also retain Mahrez.
However, keeping a player against his wish does not always end up well and the Foxes must be wary of that especially when they can get a huge fee out of him.
