Manchester, Sep 27: Manchester City have endured a gigantic setback at the early stage of the season after manager Pep Guardiola affirmed that his new £52million signing Benjamin Mendy will be out for an undisclosed time with knee damage and some of the reports claimed that it can be upto nine months.
Mendy suffered the injury in their last match against Palace and was immediately subbed off.
The French defender who was at the Etihad stand in their 2-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk will now travel to Barcelona for more tests on his knee to consult a doctor, close to Pep Guardiola.
Mendy is the only natural left back available at the club and in the event that he is restrained for a lot of time, Guardiola demands he has choices for cover and also could use January transfer window to solve the issue.
"Tomorrow he's travelling to Barcelona and we will see finally what he has," Guardiola told a news conference. "Our first impression is that it will it be a little long, longer than we expected. It is very frustrating for him first as a person.
"It is very frustrating for him first as a person but like happened last year with Ilkay Gundogan, I feel really sad for him. For the way we want to play, we will lose a lot, he is a unique player.
Inquired as to whether Mendy's damage will drive him into the transfer activity for another defender in January, Guardiola answered
"We will see in January . We thought next summer about looking for another left-back, another replacement. We have alternatives in our squad -- Danilo, Delph, Fernandinho, even Zinchenko."
City’s registered yet another victory against Shakhtar, their eighth in nine unbeaten games this season, thanks, to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. The Manchester Giant City have now scored an astonishing 29 goals in their nine games this season and now they will prepare for Saturday’s visit to defending champions, Chelsea.