Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Kick Off Time in IST

Manchester City and Liverpool will mark the 100th edition of the FA Community Shield when the Premier League giants clash in the traditional season curtain-raiser this weekend.
Pep Guardiola's Man City booked their place in the 2022 Community Shield by a virtue of winning the Premier League last season. Jurgen Klopp's Reds, on the other hand, booked their spot via winning the FA Cup last season.
The two sides battled till the very last matchday of last season and in the end Man City edged out Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point. While City ended with 93 points, Liverpool were so close with 92 points after the 38-match season.
Although they missed out on the league title, Liverpool won two titles last season including the FA Cup, in which they beat Chelsea in the final via penalty shoot out. The Reds also beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final via a penalty shootout.
In the 99 editions of the Community Shield, Liverpool and Man City have faced each other just once with Guardiola's men running out victors in 2019 via a penalty shootout after the match had ended 1-1 in regulation time.
However, the two sides have won the Community Shield multiple times so far. Liverpool has won in 15 of 23 appearances, while Man City has won in 6 of 13 appearances. Manchester United are the most successful club having won the Charity Shield 21 times followed by Arsenal, who have won it 16 times.
Heading into the new season, both Guaurdiola and Klopp have brought in new number nines with Man City bringing in Erling Haaland and the Reds signing Darwin Nunez. However, the two sides have also lost some big names in Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
For City, Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega Moreno are in contention to make their debuts during the Community Shield final, while new signings of Liverpool could also make their bows.
As the two sides battle to get the new season off to a good start in what is believed to be also a final preseason match, here is all you need to know about the Community Shield 2022:
When and where is the FA Community Shield 2022 taking place?
The match is scheduled for Saturday (July 30) and will be held for the first time in 10 years away from the usual Wembley Stadium in London due to the Women's Euro 2022.
The 2022 FA Community Shield will be held at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England - the home of current Shield holders Leicester City.
What time does the 2022 FA Community Shield kick off?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM Local Time / 4 PM GMT / 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (July 30).
Where and how to watch FA Community Shield 2022 in India?
The match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).