Manchester City want Sevilla defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 23: Despite signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, Manchester City are still looking out for another central defender and it is widely rumoured they are targeting Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
Reports even claim that the Cityzens have agreed on personal terms with the Frenchman, but are finding it tricky to convince Sevilla into selling the 21-year-old prodigy.
Here we look at whether Kounde will be a good addition at Etihad or not.
Journey so far
A product of the esteemed youth academy of French giants Bordeaux, Kounde made a good impression in Ligue 1 at an early age and was snapped up by Sevilla last summer. He has been sensational at the heart of the defence alongside Diego Carlos as Julen Lopetegui's first-choice centre back pairing and led the club to fourth-placed finish as well as to the Europa League triumph.
Style of play
Athleticism and tactical awareness are his biggest strength and his excellent pace to recover almost any situation is another incentive. He is only six-feet tall which is quite average for a central defender, but he makes up for his relative lack of aerial strength with his understanding of the game despite his young age.
Verdict
City is looking at a long-term prospect and it makes sense for them to sign him. Kounde is likely to command much lower wages and it looks like a good deal for all parties concerned.