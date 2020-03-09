Football
Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Ederson horror-show puts Liverpool on brink of title

By Joe Wright
Anthony Martial
Manchester United completed a league double over Manchester City to leave Liverpool on the verge of a first Premier League title.

London, March 9: Two costly mistakes from Ederson handed Manchester United a derby victory over Manchester City on Sunday to put Liverpool on the brink of a first Premier League title.

Anthony Martial fired the Red Devils ahead in the first half with a shot that City's goalkeeper should probably have kept out at his near post.

United survived some heavy second-half pressure until Scott McTominay scored an injury-time second after Ederson's throw went straight to his feet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, beaten at home by City in their past three league meetings and the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, claimed a top-flight double over their city rivals for the first time since 2009-10 to leave the champions' title defence hanging by a thread.

Pep Guardiola's first league loss at Old Trafford brought an end to City's five-game winning run in all competitions, as United boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Full Time: MUN 2 - 0 MCI
Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
