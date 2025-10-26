Football Manchester United Triumphs Over Brighton 4-2 As Bryan Mbeumo Scores Twice To Extend Winning Streak Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in Manchester United's 4-2 win against Brighton, securing their third consecutive Premier League victory. The match showcased a strong performance from United despite a late surge from Brighton. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United secured a 4-2 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford, marking their third consecutive Premier League win. Bryan Mbeumo was instrumental, scoring twice, including a decisive goal in the final moments of the match. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring with his first goal for United, followed by Casemiro's deflected shot to double the lead.

Despite a late push from Brighton, United maintained their advantage. Former United player Danny Welbeck scored a stunning free-kick for Brighton, narrowing the gap. Charalampos Kostoulas added another for Brighton in stoppage time. However, Mbeumo sealed the win with a powerful shot in the 96th minute.

This victory marked United's first three-game winning streak in the Premier League since early 2024. They achieved this feat within a single season for the first time since February of that year. The team also managed to lead by two or more goals at halftime in three consecutive home games, a feat last accomplished in November 2008.

The match statistics revealed an interesting contrast between goals scored and expected goals (xG). United's xG was 1.13 from 13 shots, while Brighton had an xG of 1.07 from 17 attempts. Despite this, United ended Brighton's three-game winning run at Old Trafford.

The fixture between Manchester United and Brighton has become notable as it remains the most-played Premier League matchup without ever resulting in a draw. This latest encounter further solidified its place in history as United now holds nine wins compared to Brighton's eight.

Bruno Fernandes celebrated his 300th appearance for Manchester United during this match. Although he missed some opportunities to score, his presence on the field was significant as he continues to be a key player for the team.

Ruben Amorim's side displayed resilience despite facing pressure from Brighton towards the end of the game. Their ability to maintain composure under pressure is becoming evident as they continue to build momentum this season.