Manchester United all summer transfer activity for 2021/22

Bengaluru,
Sept.
2:
After
finishing
second
in
the
Premier
League
last
season
and
runners-up
in
the
Europa
League,
Manchester
United
needed
a
further
push
in
the
transfer
market.
The management certainly has supported the manager in that aspect this summer.
The Red Devils have bolstered their side for a push towards honours in the forthcoming campaign with four significant investments, bringing in world-class talent both in defence and attack.
The first signing of the summer was goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Burnley who is likely to be the third choice behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson in the current roster. The next two major signings were Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
Sancho was linked with United for the last one year and finally, a resolution was reached this summer with a £73million deal. Varane on the other hand was captured for a comparatively modest fee as the Red Devils secured the four-times Champions League winner for just £34m.
On top of that, the club announced the signing of five-time Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, who comes back after leaving 12-years-ago.
In terms of departure, several United players were linked to a potential permanent exit. But only managed to ship off winger Daniel James who signed for rivals Leeds United on deadline day for £25m while other notable loan departures were James Garner, Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellestri.
All in all, United has completed 28 deals throughout the transfer window, including five incoming signings, one first-team exit while the other majority of departures have been loan deals.
-Incomings-
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund (£73m)
Raphael Varane - Real Madrid (£34m)
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus (£12.8m)
Tom Heaton - Aston Villa (free)
Paul McShane - Rochdale (free)
-Outgoings-
Daniel James - Leeds United (£25m)
Joel Pereira - RKC Waalwijk (free)
Tahith Chong - Birmingham City (loan)
Facundo Pellestri - Alaves (loan)
Axel Tuanzebe - Aston Villa (loan)
Andreas Pereira - Flamengo (loan)
Brandon Williams - Norwich City (loan)
Sergio Romero - released
Charlie McCann - Rangers (£792k)
Max Taylor - Rochdale (free)
Arnau Puigmal - Almeria (free)
Will Fish - Stockport (loan)
Jacob Carney - Sunderland (free)
Mark Helm - Burnley (free)
Reece Devine - St. Johnstone (loan)
James Garner - Nottingham Forest (loan)
Dylan Levitt - Dundee United (loan)
Ethan Galbraith - Doncaster (loan)
Nathan Bishop - Mansfield (loan)
Di'Shon Bernard - Hull City (loan)
D'Mani Mellor - Salford City (loan)
Ethan Laird - Swansea City (loan)
Aliou Traore - released