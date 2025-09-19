From Accessibility to Accommodation: How New Delhi is Preparing for 2,200 Athletes at Its First World Para Athletics Championships

Football Manchester United And Arsenal Set For Crucial WSL Clash With Perfect Records At Stake Manchester United hosts Arsenal in a pivotal Women's Super League match. Both teams aim to maintain their perfect records, with key players like Melvine Malard and Alessia Russo expected to shine. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Manchester United and Arsenal, both early leaders in the Women's Super League, are set to face off on Sunday. Each team has maintained a perfect record so far, with United leading the table. Both teams have scored nine goals, but United has conceded one less than Arsenal. This match at Leigh Sports Village promises to be a thrilling encounter as both sides aim to continue their winning streaks.

United's recent midweek triumph over Brann in the Champions League qualifiers, thanks to Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick, adds to their confidence. However, history favours Arsenal in this fixture. United hasn't beaten Arsenal in their last four league meetings since April 2023. Despite this, the Opta supercomputer gives United a 40% chance of victory compared to Arsenal's 33.4%, with a draw predicted in 26.6% of simulations.

Last season, Manchester United relied heavily on their defence for success. This year, they've improved offensively under Marc Skinner's guidance. They've already surpassed previous goal records for the first two games of a WSL season. Their recent performances include two consecutive wins by four or more goals, a feat they hadn't achieved before.

Melvine Malard has been instrumental in United's attacking prowess, leading the scoring charts with four goals. Maya Le Tissier has also contributed significantly by scoring and assisting in recent matches. United boasts the highest shot conversion rate at 29%, supported by an expected goals (xG) total of 4.9.

Arsenal has shown remarkable resilience under Renee Slegers' leadership this season. They have come from behind to win both of their opening matches, marking a first in WSL history. If they manage another comeback against United, they'll set a new record for consecutive comeback victories.

The Gunners have faced only 1.1 expected goals against (xGA) across two matchdays and conceded just nine shots—both league lows so far. Their last away game saw them triumph 5-1 over West Ham, showcasing their attacking flair under Slegers' management.

Key Players to Watch

Melvine Malard is enjoying a resurgence this season with Manchester United, having already matched her previous season’s goal tally in just two starts. She is among the few players to score twice in each of her team's opening two games of a WSL season.

Alessia Russo returns to face her former club Manchester United with Arsenal and aims for a milestone of 50 WSL goals. She has scored twice this season and previously netted against United during Arsenal’s last visit.

This weekend’s clash between Manchester United and Arsenal is not just about maintaining perfect records; it could influence the title race early on as both teams strive to keep pace with Chelsea and Tottenham at the top of the table.